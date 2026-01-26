Fire Engulfs Iconic Kensington Venue, No Injuries Reported

Emergency services battled a fierce blaze at The Roof Gardens, a prestigious celebrity venue in Kensington, London, in the early hours of January 26. The fire broke out in a plant room on the roof of the nine-story building, causing significant damage, but fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

Swift Action Prevents Worse Damage

Firefighters were alerted at 12:57 AM and swiftly mobilized 12 fire engines and 80 personnel to tackle the inferno. The building, renowned for hosting high-profile events with A-list stars such as Idris Elba, Nicole Kidman, and Jude Law, houses several businesses, including the Equinox gym and offices of major media outlets like the Daily Mail and Metro.

Around 40 people evacuated the building before emergency crews arrived on the scene. The plant room, located on the rooftop of the building, was completely destroyed by the fire. The fire was brought under control by 3:36 AM, and investigators have launched a probe into the cause of the blaze.

A spokesperson for The Roof Gardens assured the public that there were no internal damages and that the venue would undergo safety checks with plans to reopen soon. “Nobody was hurt, and we are conducting precautionary safety measures to ensure the venue is secure for future use,” they said.

The fire caused some disruption in the area as fire crews worked to extinguish the flames. The London Fire Brigade confirmed the use of a 32-meter turntable ladder to provide aerial support during the operation.

A Rich History of Events

The Roof Gardens, originally opened in 1938, was a public attraction until 2018, when a dispute over lease renewal led to its closure. However, it reopened in 2024 as a private members’ club, quickly gaining a reputation for hosting exclusive events, celebrity parties, and fashionable gatherings.

Officials from the Kensington