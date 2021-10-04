Fire breaks out in the Ofiveone building, causing road closures in the city center.

Due to a fire in Liverpool’s city center, all roads are closed this morning.

On the intersection of Mount Pleasant and Brownlow Hill, a fire has erupted in the former Ofiveone building.

Multiple fire engines from Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service are on the site battling the blaze.

Live updates from a ‘large-scale’ fire around 051 in Liverpool city centre.

As smoke flows out of the structure, police are on the scene and have closed a number of highways in the neighborhood.

Between A5038 Renshaw Street and Clarence Street, Brownlow Hill is closed in both directions.

Renshaw Street and Hawke Street are both closed in Mount Pleasant, and cars are advised to avoid them.

Residents in the neighborhood are asked to close their windows and doors.

“Utility firm in attendance is attempting to permit a total exterior shutdown of electricity to this four-story abandoned building,” a fire service official said. This is a well-developed fire with a smoke plume that is low to the ground.

“All adjacent residents and businesses should close their windows and doors. If you have a medical condition, keep your medications close to hand and call NHS 111 for help if you encounter any side effects.

“Please avoid the area as this is a continuing issue with traffic closures.”

