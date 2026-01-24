Fire Breaks Out in East London Data Centre Tower

A significant fire broke out early on Saturday in the basement of a 13-storey tower in east London, which houses a data centre. London Fire Brigade (LFB) received a call at 4:50am reporting the blaze at Nutmeg Lane in Blackwall. Approximately 60 firefighters responded to the emergency, deploying eight fire engines to the scene.

Basement Blaze Engulfs Battery Room

The fire severely damaged part of a basement battery room that contained around 200 LED acid batteries. Although the cause of the blaze is still under investigation, the fire was successfully brought under control by 7:00am, preventing further spread. LFB’s response teams came from stations across the city, including Poplar, Millwall, Plaistow, Stratford, East Ham, and East Greenwich.

While there have been no reports of casualties, the incident has raised concerns due to the potential risks associated with large-scale data storage facilities and the presence of hazardous materials. The cause of the fire remains unclear, and an investigation is ongoing.