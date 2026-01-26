Fire Breaks Out at Refurbished Cowdenbeath Play Park

A large fire has devastated a newly renovated play park in Cowdenbeath, Fife, just weeks after its refurbishment was completed. Emergency services rushed to Cowdenbeath Public Park early on the morning of January 26 to battle the blaze, which engulfed a significant portion of the park’s freshly installed equipment.

Images shared on social media show the flames consuming the newly accessible play structures, casting an eerie glow across the park. The fire destroyed much of the newly added facilities, including a cableway, a wheelchair-accessible carousel, a four-tower climbing frame, and other children’s play equipment that had been part of a £150,000 revamp.

Fife Council’s Investment Tarnished by Devastating Blaze

Last year, Fife Council invested heavily in the refurbishment of Cowdenbeath Park following a public consultation. The extensive redesign aimed to offer an array of equipment accessible to people of all abilities. The park had just reopened in December, boasting new features like an agility trail, a fairytale seesaw, and various springers, which were all meant to cater to families of diverse needs.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Police Scotland have both been contacted for further details, but as of now, the full extent of the damage remains unclear.

The community, which had celebrated the park’s reopening just weeks ago, is now left to grapple with the loss of these newly installed amenities. Local authorities are working quickly to assess the situation and determine the next steps for rebuilding the park and restoring its services to the public.