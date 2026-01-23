Fire Breaks Out at Perth Business Park, Workers Evacuated

A fire has broken out at a business park in Perth, Scotland, prompting the evacuation of warehouse workers. Emergency services responded swiftly to the blaze, which was reported at 10:50 AM on Friday, January 23, 2026, at a business unit located on Friarton Road.

Evacuations and Road Closures

Riverview Business Park has been closed off, with warehouses near Friarton House evacuated as a precautionary measure. The local police have issued a statement confirming the closure of Friarton Road at Cromlix Road and Shore Road due to the ongoing fire. Authorities have urged the public to avoid the area to ensure safety and allow emergency teams to manage the situation effectively.

At this stage, there are no confirmed reports of injuries, but emergency responders are on-site. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for further details, and more information will be provided as the situation develops.

The incident has disrupted traffic in the area, and authorities are working to contain the blaze. Riverview Business Park remains closed while the fire is being dealt with. Local residents and businesses have been advised to stay clear as the emergency response continues.

For continuous updates on this breaking story, visit dailyrecord.co.uk.