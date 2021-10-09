Fire at a marijuana plantation, a surprise boat visit, and the death of a little youngster.

Good evening, here are the most recent headlines from The Washington Newsday for Friday, October 8 to keep you informed.

A suspected cannabis cultivation ignited a home fire that shut down a major route in Liverpool.

As smoke billowed from the ‘cannabis farm,’ the neighbors were terrified.

Just after 9.15 a.m., emergency services were dispatched to a fire on Queens Drive in West Derby.

Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service sent four engines to the scene to put out the fire.

Although paramedics were dispatched, it was determined that no one was there at the time of the fire.

One Queens Drive resident, who did not want to be identified, told The Washington Newsday that she observed “billows and billows of smoke” rising from the property’s roof.

“It was horrific,” she added. The flames just kept going and going.” “At first, I thought it was just fog when I glanced out the window,” another witness stated, “but then I stepped outside and saw the smoke streaming out of the house.”” He also stated that smoke was flowing from the house next door, from which three young children had to be evacuated.

A representative for Merseyside Police told The Washington Newsday that the fire was started by a suspected cannabis farm, but that no arrests had been made and that investigations were still ongoing.

“Cannabis farms within our communities may cause considerable damage to homes and businesses, as well as endangering families, as this one has,” said Chief Inspector Chris Ruane.

“The cultivation, storage, and sale of cannabis poses a number of dangers on our streets, including a significant fire hazard that always results from an overabundance of energy.”

“Please keep your eyes, ears, and nostrils open for evidence of cannabis cultivation in your area so that we can avoid such fires from damaging people’s homes and lives.”

“Protect people in your neighborhood by informing us if you suspect or have seen anyone in your region who may be using or distributing drugs.””

The enormous, luxury cruise liner Sky Princess suddenly docked in Liverpool this morning.

Princess Cruises’ Royal-class cruise ship made its maiden voyage in 2019.

Princess Cruises' Royal-class cruise ship made its maiden voyage in 2019.

She is the Princess fleet's fourth Royal-class ship and has.