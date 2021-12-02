Fiona Wade of Emmerdale is complimented for the ‘wonderful’ Priya moment.

Emmerdale viewers commended actress Fiona Wade for her depiction of Priya Sharma in a “wonderful scene” on tonight’s episode.

The burns sufferer revealed her wounds for the first time since she was trapped in the maze fire on Thursday’s episode.

When Andrea was killed by the wicked Meena Julta, played by Paige Sandhu, in October, the wedding planner was left trapped in a fire and suffered terrible third-degree burns.

Aaron Livesy of Emmerdale is planning to forsake his sister Liv Flaherty, who is facing jail time.

Priya began to feel the pressure in tonight’s episode when her dear friend Leyla showed up to Rishi’s pre-Christmas get-together looking beautiful.

Priya was embarrassed to be seen in her joggers, so she enlisted the help of a friend.

Priya’s body worries were increased as she rifled through her clothing in her bedroom.

She confessed to Leyla that she hadn’t glanced behind her yet, so Leyla gently urged her terrified friend to face her anxieties.

In an emotional encounter between the two, Priya lowered her robe and displayed the scars in front of a mirror.

Except for Priya’s surprised sobs, the two were deafeningly quiet.

Fans on Twitter were saddened by the character’s death, but applauded the actor for her work.

Michelle stated, ” “Tonight’s scenes from Priya and Leyla are stunning. Priya #Emmerdale, you’ve got this.” Ryan stated, ” “Currently on #Emmerdale, @FionaWade_ has a powerful scene. Priya is incredibly courageous.” “How fantastic is Priya with this plot,” Lorraine exclaimed. The actress discussed the episode’s make-up, revealing that the prosthetic burn scars took two hours to construct.

“It takes around two hours in make-up,” Fiona revealed on This Morning. “The make-up women at Emmerdale are great, incredible.”

She also admitted that she felt a great deal of pressure to get the tale correct, so she enlisted the support of an organization called Changing Faces to assist her with her research.