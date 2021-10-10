Fiona Hill calls the Capitol riot a “dress rehearsal” and warns that the US is in a “dangerous moment.”

Fiona Hill, Donald Trump’s former senior national security adviser, warned on Sunday that the assault of the US Capitol on January 6 predicted future political violence.

“We’ve seen many historical episodes where there is violence, people dismiss it, they say it’s just a passing occurrence…and then you have the real event where people actually occupy those significant buildings the following time around,” Hill said on CBS’s Face the Nation on Sunday.

“In fact, the Capitol riot was a dress rehearsal for something that could happen near term, in 2022, 2024,” she said.

“We have electoral cycles here that will heighten tensions,” Hill continued, “and once people start talking about violence, once the threshold is crossed, we’re in a danger zone.”

Hill, who served as senior director for Europe and Russia at the National Security Council, said the United States is in a “critical period.”

Hill gestured to the right when asked if she thought populism on the right or the left was more dangerous, though she did remark that populism on the left “contributes to the general atmosphere of divisiveness.”

“But, unfortunately, the major risks are found on the right. It’s actors on the right, not just in Congress and the Senate—places where you’d expect people to uphold their oaths of office to the constitution and the people—but it’s actors on the right who are basically calling for violence against fellow Americans, and they’re constantly talking down the integrity of the election system “Hill stated his opinion.

She was referring to former President Donald Trump’s rally in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday. Trump fans said they sensed “civil war” coming and felt he would “rescue the world” ahead of the rally. “Of course, we’ve just seen President Trump’s Iowa rally, clearly preparing for his return to the presidency, a presidency he claims he’s never left because he claims the election was stolen from him,” Hill continued.

“And the entire event, approximately 85 percent of his speech at the rally, was all about stealing the election—I mean, literally lying,” she continued.

Washington Newsday has been contacted. This is a condensed version of the information.