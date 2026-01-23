Findlay Slams Swinney Over Delays in Sturgeon Probe Document Release

Russell Findlay, leader of the Scottish Conservatives, has accused Deputy First Minister John Swinney of “grasping at straws” after the Scottish Government failed to comply with a transparency ruling. The Scottish Government is under fire for refusing to release documents relating to the investigation into former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, despite a ruling from Scotland’s Information Commissioner to do so.

Missed Deadlines Spark Legal Action

Scottish Information Commissioner David Hamilton announced on January 21, 2026, that he had instructed solicitors to begin legal proceedings against the government after ministers missed multiple deadlines for releasing the documents. The information in question pertains to a probe by James Hamilton KC into potential breaches of the ministerial code by Sturgeon during the investigation into her predecessor, Alex Salmond.

Initially, the Scottish Government had been given until January 15 to respond to the request. After failing to meet this deadline, a second deadline was set for January 18, with Hamilton threatening legal action if the documents were not released. Yet, once again, ministers failed to meet the deadline.

John Swinney, responding to the growing pressure, explained that the government was waiting to release the files until it could ensure that court orders protecting the identities of alleged sexual assault victims were not breached. He indicated that further steps were being taken to ensure compliance with these concerns.

Accusations of Secrecy and Lack of Transparency

Findlay was quick to criticize Swinney’s explanation, calling it a further example of the SNP government’s culture of secrecy. “This doesn’t surprise me. The SNP has become addicted to secrecy,” Findlay stated in an interview. “At every turn, they misuse taxpayers’ money to create barriers against transparency.” He emphasized that the government had repeatedly used public funds to delay the release of information, accusing them of “trampling” on freedom of information laws.

Findlay rejected Swinney’s reasoning for withholding the documents, pointing out that the Information Commissioner and public bodies routinely address sensitive requests while ensuring privacy concerns are met. “It sounds to me like they are well used to dealing with sensitive inquiries of this nature, and if they wanted to do so, they could release the information,” Findlay added. “But instead, they are using even more taxpayers’ money to suppress this information.” He called for the government to comply with the Information Commissioner’s ruling and release the documents without further delay.

The dispute centers on the ongoing investigation into Sturgeon’s handling of abuse allegations against Alex Salmond. Sturgeon was found to have breached the ministerial code unknowingly, but continued in her position as First Minister. The release of documents tied to this inquiry has become a flashpoint in the ongoing political debate over transparency in government.

The Scottish Government has yet to respond publicly to the latest developments. However, with legal action now underway, pressure is mounting for the government to comply with the transparency ruling.