‘Find The Cl*t’ was the message on a mysterious X-rated banner that flew throughout England.

An adult toy and accessory firm has claimed authorship for an X-rated banner that flew over West Yorkshire, England last week, as part of a stunt designed to start a conversation about female enjoyment.

The banner, which said “It’s not that hard to find the cl*t,” was dragged across the sky over Leeds, England, last Thursday, according to Leeds Live. According to the outlet, the sign referring to the female organ was seen in a number of locations.

In an Instagram post with the description, “Naked Grapefruit was behind the stunt,” adult company Naked Grapefruit stated that it was behind the stunt “A jet may or may not have flown over Leeds. Anyway, Brad, finding the cl*t isn’t that difficult.” The goal of the campaign, according to Vic of Naked Grapefruit (@nakedgrapefruitt), is to “get people talking about female pleasure” as well as “normalize the topic and make it a part of everyday discourse.” Vic’s company, Naked Grapefruit, purportedly adapted the idea of “lost cat posters” throughout Leeds to get people interested in the search for the female body part.

According to the firm, the idea was that the organ would be easy to locate.

Vic, whose ambition is to turn Naked Grapefruit into a brand that normalizes women talking about sex, was reported as saying, “The joke was that it is so easy to locate.”

“We need to address the fact that [women]do not orgasm during sex. Why can’t women talk about it as men do? Why should we be ashamed of something we all do?” she clarified

Vic’s scandalous ad, which he felt would boost women’s confidence, is said to have caused debate among people, particularly students in Leeds’ Hyde Park region.

Naked Grapefruit wants to reach out to young people since the earlier the topic is brought up in dialogue, the more “normal” it will become.

Vic stated that she intends to run further campaigns, but she did not elaborate on what they will be. She added that the only challenges she had in her efforts so far were the limits around her X-rated terminology being exposed.