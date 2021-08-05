Find out how to enter your team now in the Grassroots Sports Special.

We want to showcase grassroots athletics at The Washington Newsday, and we need your help.

Send us images of your team, and we’ll publish them in a special Echo edition next month.

For sports teams, it’s been a stop-start 18 months, but as the constraints loosen, we’re crossing our fingers for a season without interruption.

Grassroots sport is an important aspect in bringing communities together, and we want to hear from you to highlight the best of our local sports scene.

To get started, simply fill out the form below.

CLICK HERE if you can’t see the form.

On Thursday, September 23, 2021, all successfully submitted entries will be published in the Liverpool The Washington Newsday.

The deadline for submissions is Sunday, September 19th at midnight. On Thursday, September 23rd, The Washington Newsday will publish your special print supplement.

Reach Plc publishes The Washington Newsday, thus regular Reach Plc rules apply: see www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/rules for more information.

By submitting a photo, you acknowledge that you have read and understood the Grassroots Sport terms and conditions and that you accept to have your photo published in print, online, and on the Facebook page of The Washington Newsday.

The parent/guardian or sports team named when entering has complete responsibility and authorization for the children on the team and has provided permission for that child to be photographed, according to The Washington Newsday.

Images should be in jpeg format, with a resolution of at least 200 pixels per inch and a file size of no more than 2MB.

Proof of submission is not proof of receipt, and entries lacking complete contact information will be rejected.