Financial institutions and publicly traded companies will be required to disclose net-zero strategies.

In sweeping measures, the Chancellor intends to put an end to so-called greenwashing by requiring financial institutions and publicly traded corporations to reveal their plans for transitioning to net zero.

In a speech on Wednesday, Rishi Sunak is expected to outline ambitions to make the UK a net-zero financial center.

Mr Sunak is due to discuss how new guidelines would be drafted by a task force comprised of people from universities, civil society organizations, industry, and regulators at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow.

High-level targets for reducing carbon emissions, as well as the steps corporations aim to take to get there and milestones ahead of 2050, will be required in the plans.

However, while the plans will have to be made public, the goal is just to promote transparency.

It comes after Boris Johnson said he was “cautiously hopeful” about the chances of a deal being reached at important international climate negotiations.

The Prime Minister applauded a series of announcements on deforestation and emissions made by the assembled leaders on the second day of the summit.

But, he added, there was still a long way to go if they were to reach a deal that would keep the Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting global temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius alive.

Mr Johnson claimed ahead of the summit that mankind was 5-1 down in the war against climate change at halftime.

“We’ve pulled back a goal, or perhaps two,” he claimed at a press conference on Tuesday, “and I think we’re going to be able to take this game to extra-time, because there’s no doubt that some progress has been made.”

While the “doomsday clock” was still ticking, he noted that they now had a bomb disposal team on the scene who were “beginning to snip the cables – hopefully some of the proper wires.”

On Wednesday, Mr Sunak will announce that roughly 40% of global financial assets have aligned themselves to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels.

As finance ministers meet in Glasgow, Mr Sunak thinks the plans will establish a new “gold standard” that will prevent firms from boasting about their environmental goals without implementing them.

