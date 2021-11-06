‘Finally, Infrastructure Week,’ says Biden, after the House passes a bipartisan bill.

President Joe Biden began his speech today by delivering a sly shot at his predecessor, Donald Trump, by complimenting the House’s passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

“Finally, infrastructure week,” Biden said, laughing, on Saturday morning. “I’m overjoyed to announce infrastructure week.” The term “infrastructure week” became a running gag during Trump’s presidency. Trump’s administration declared infrastructure to be the week’s topic on several occasions, but the proposals never received widespread congressional backing.

With the House’s passage of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package, a key component of the president’s legislative agenda that had been blocked for months, Congress handed a big victory for the Biden administration on Friday evening.

“We did something that’s long overdue, that’s long been spoken about in Washington, but never actually been done,” Biden said during his speech, referring to the bill’s passing.

The plan, he said, is a “once-in-a-generation investment” that will “create millions of jobs, update our infrastructure—roads, bridges, broadband, and a whole variety of other things to convert the climate catastrophe into an opportunity.”

“It’ll produce more employment, better-paying jobs, union jobs that can’t be exported, and it’ll modernize our transportation system,” Biden added.

According to the president, the bill provides the most major improvements in passenger rail, highways, and bridges in decades “We’re putting more money into public transportation than we’ve ever put in before. Period.” He went on to say that the company would create “the first ever nationwide network” of electric vehicle charging stations “all over the country.” According to Biden, the bill will result in the construction of over 500,000 charging stations.

On Friday evening, the House of Representatives passed the infrastructure measure by a vote of 228 to 206. All but six Democrats, as well as 13 Republicans, voted in favor of the bill.

On Friday, moderate and progressive Democrats reached an agreement on the bill, with moderates promising to pass the Build Back Better Act—a broad bill that funds a variety of social programs and climate change initiatives prioritized by progressives—in the coming days after receiving financial analysis.

Trump’s press office was contacted for comment by Washington Newsday, but no answer was received in time for publishing on Saturday afternoon.