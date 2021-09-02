Finalists in the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards Display Some of the Funniest Animal Photographs

From fighting kangaroos to a cheeky dragonfly, the contenders for the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards for 2021 were recently announced, and the photographs lived up to the hype as some of the funniest in the world.

Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam, co-founders of the competition, began it in 2015. After realizing that comical wildlife images were a unique approach to raise awareness for the survival of these amusing animals, Joynson-Hicks established the competition.

Thousands of amusing photographs from around the world are now accepted in the global competition, which sparks a discussion on wildlife conservation. This year’s tournament, according to Joynson-Hicks, had a huge turnout.

“This year, we were blown away by the number of high-quality pictures we got, with well over 7,000 photos submitted from all corners of the globe,” Joynson-Hicks said. “Given the severity of the pandemic, it was an incredible attendance. The large number of photographs we receive each year demonstrates the public’s desire to participate in conservation efforts and reminds us that nature is genuinely amazing and hilarious, and we must do everything we can to protect it.”

Every year, ten percent of the competition’s net proceeds is donated to a conservation group. This year’s tournament will benefit the Gunung Palung Orangutan Conservation Program, which seeks to safeguard Borneo’s wild orangutans.

According to organizers, this year’s finalists included the most diverse group of animals to yet. The competition also added a new category called “People’s Choice,” which honors the photo with the most votes. A stunned Alaskan otter floating in the sea and an Oprah singing ground squirrel are two previous “People’s Choice” winners. The “People’s Choice” category will be eligible for voting through October 10.

“This year, narrowing down the list of images was more difficult than ever,” Sullam added. “We couldn’t decide on a top 40 because there were so many funny photographs that made us laugh–so we’re presenting the top 42 instead!”

A kangaroo missing a kick during a battle in Australia, for example, and a golden silk monkey with a priceless smile are among the 42 photographs. A Kodiak brown bear posing on a rock and a prairie dog attempting to fight off a bald eagle are two more top contenders.

Winners in each category and overall will be revealed. This is a condensed version of the information.