Finalist Praises ‘Wonderful’ Traitor for Splitting £95k Prize

In a surprising twist during the finale of BBC’s “The Traitors,” Jack, the last faithful contestant, praised the winner, Stephen, for his “wonderful character” after he chose to share the £95,750 prize pot with his fellow traitor, Rachel. Despite being “hoodwinked” by Stephen’s loyalty, Jack said he respected the decision and considered it a testament to Stephen’s integrity.

The Final Showdown

The dramatic conclusion unfolded as Jack, 29, faced off against traitors Stephen and Rachel, who remained loyal to each other throughout the game. Despite having the chance to betray Rachel and steal the entire prize, Stephen stuck to the pact made early in the series, a promise never to turn on one another.

Jack, who works as a personal trainer, reflected on the finale, admitting that he was caught off guard when his name appeared on Stephen’s board. “I was so hoodwinked up until that very last moment,” he confessed. “When Stephen flipped his board, it was a testament to how phenomenal he played the game.” Despite losing the prize, Jack appreciated the loyalty shown by the traitors and said, “I think it’s nicer to see them share the pot together.”

Stephen’s decision to split the prize earned high praise from fellow contestants. “He could have been greedy and gotten away with it,” Jack noted, emphasizing that it was a rare display of character in a game filled with deception and manipulation.

Reflections from Fellow Contestants

Faraaz, 22, another finalist, admitted he was initially “fuming” after being voted out by the traitors. “I could feel the steam coming out my ears,” he said, but soon found solace in the fact that the outcome was fair. “I’m really glad [Stephen] did share it,” Faraaz added. “They both deserved it – especially Rachel, who was so well-liked and navigated the game really well.” Faraaz described the dual-win as “the perfect outcome,” second only to his own victory.

Jade, a 25-year-old PhD student, was the first to leave during the tense finale. Though betrayed by Stephen, Jade expressed respect for his gameplay. “It’s part of the game,” she said. “You just have to respect the player, respect the game.” Her emotional departure highlighted the personal growth she experienced on the show, noting the support she received from viewers after revealing the painful loss of her mother and half-sibling in 2018.

As the series concluded, the contestants reflected on their journeys, with Jack acknowledging the emotional intensity of the game. “Emotions run high, particularly at the end,” he said. Despite the loss, all finalists expressed a sense of camaraderie, affirming that the game was ultimately about growth and mutual respect.