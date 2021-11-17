Final words of a terror suspect, condolences to a fire victim, and police site updates

Before blowing himself up outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital, the accused terrorist reportedly said only two words to the cab driver.

On Remembrance Sunday at 10.59 a.m., Emad Al Swealmeen, 32, was killed when his cab exploded outside the Crown Street Hospital.

Counter-terrorism officers questioning the cab driver, David Perry, for 90 minutes about what happened in the moments before the bomb was detonated.

The interview took place in his modest home in north Liverpool, where he lives with his wife Rachel, yesterday.

A man died after a fire broke out at Quarry Green Heights in Kirkby, and tributes have been paid to him.

A blaze was detected in the high-rise building in the early hours of Tuesday, November 16, at around 1 a.m., and emergency services were dispatched.

There are no unusual circumstances surrounding his death, according to a police official.

Merseyside police have notified his next of kin.

In Kensington, police have blocked off Boaler Street at the intersection with Sutcliffe Street.

Police had earlier cordoned off the area after three suspects were apprehended there in connection with the terror incident at Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

Officers previously raided homes in Kensington’s Sutcliffe Street and Sefton Park’s Rutland Avenue, arresting four individuals on suspicion of terror offenses.

Merseyside Police and Merseyside Counter Terrorism Police have both been contacted for comment.

