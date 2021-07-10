Final offer for Euro 2020 in Iceland: £8 for four meals

The Euro 2020 final pits England against Italy, and England fans will be waiting with bated breath.

After an own goal and an extra-time screamer from Harry Kane, England defeated Denmark 2-1 on Wednesday, sparking celebrations across the country.

On July 11, Kane and his teammates will compete in England’s first major final in 55 years, against Roberto Mancini’s Italy for the title.

Tesco, Aldi, Morrisons, Asda, and B&M have the best booze offers for viewing the Euro 2020 final.

As the nation prepares to watch England take on Italy on Sunday, it’s probable that many fans will tune in from home.

If you don’t feel like cooking for your family this Sunday, Iceland offers the ideal solution.

For £8, you can receive two pizzas, a side dish, ice cream, and a drink from the merchant.

Goodfellas, Dr. Oetker, and Gino D’Acampo pizzas, as well as McCain fries and chicken nuggets, are among the selections on the Iceland website.

Magnum Classics, Extreme Raspberry & Double Cream Ice Cream Cones, and Nuii ice creams are among the ice creams available, as are Coca-Cola goods.

For £8, you receive two pizzas, a side, ice cream, and a drink.

You can see the entire collection here.