Films airing on BBC, ITV, and Channel 4 till Boxing Day are listed below.

Christmas Eve has here, which means it’s finally time to unwind and enjoy the season.

Nothing says Christmas like snuggling up on the couch with the family and watching a holiday classic.

Fortunately for us, there are a plethora of excellent films airing on television over the holiday weekend.

There’s something for everyone on this year’s Christmas TV schedule, whether you’re looking for comforting favorites like Love Actually or award-winning thrillers like Slumdog Millionaire.

From Christmas Eve through Boxing Day, we’ve compiled a list of all the films that will be broadcast on BBC, ITV, Channel 4, and Channel 5.

What movies are now airing on television?

7.30 a.m. on Channel 4, The Rugrats Movie

BBC Two, 9.20 a.m., Fixing Up Christmas

9.30 a.m. on Channel 4, Christmas Encore

Channel 5’s A Gingerbread Christmas Romance airs at 10.05 a.m.

ITV’s Nativity Rocks airs at 11 a.m.

BBC One, 11.40 a.m., Brave

Scrooge – 11.55 a.m. on Channel 5

BBC One, 1.30 p.m., Frozen

BBC Two, 1.35pm, To Catch a Thief

Channel 4’s It’s A Wonderful Life airs at 2 p.m.

Christmas with the Kranks – 2.15pm on Channel 5

BBC One, 3 p.m., Abominable

3.20pm – BBC Two’s North by Northwest

ITV, 3.25 p.m., Shrek the Halls

4.20 p.m. on Channel 5, Deck the Hall

BBC One, 4.30 p.m., Dolittle

Channel 4’s The Snowman airs at 5 p.m.

Channel 4’s Home Alone airs at 6 p.m.

Amazing Grace airs at 11 p.m. on BBC Two.

On Christmas Day, what movies will be broadcast on television?

Rugrats in Paris – 5.55 a.m. on Channel 4

Tinker Bell and the NeverBeast Legend – BBC Two, 7.10 a.m.

Channel 4’s How to Train Your Dragon airs at 11 a.m.

BBC Two, 11.10 a.m., Casablanca

BBC Two, 12.50pm, Meet Me in St Louis

Channel 4’s White Christmas airs at 12:55 p.m.

BBC One, 1.10pm, The Secret Life of Pets 2

3.10 p.m., BBC One, Mary Poppins Returns

ITV, 3.10pm, Santa Claus: The Movie

Channel 5, 3.10 p.m., Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Lost in New York – Home Alone 2 – Channel 4, 5.15pm

BBC Two, 5.20 p.m., The Adventures of Robin Hood

Pavarotti is on BBC Two at 9.35 p.m.

ITV’s Love Actually airs at 10.40 p.m.

BBC One, 12.05 a.m., “Last Christmas”

Slumdog Millionaire – 12.20 a.m. on Channel 4

On Boxing Day, what movies will be broadcast on television?

Rugrats Go Wild – 6.05 a.m. on Channel 4

