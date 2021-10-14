Films about underwater robots For the First Time, Lava from the La Palma Volcano has been deposited in the ocean.

Underwater photographs of a lava delta emerging as a result of the La Palma volcanic eruption were captured using an underwater robot and a 360-degree camera.

Fish can be seen approaching the structure, which was built by lava flowing from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma, in the video posted to the Twitter account Radio Televisión Canaria.

#VolcandeLaPalma | For the first time, submarine images of the fajana that the #LaPalma eruption is forming off the coast of Tazacorte have been captured.

The ULPGC’s Instituto de Oceanografa y Cambio Global has obtained this information. #ErupcionLaPalma pic.twitter.com/tYetKyEO3b

October 12, 2021 RTVC (@RTVCes)

According to La Vanguardia, the lava delta, or fajana, has reached a size of 320,000 square meters and has ceased growing (3.45 million square feet).

Researchers from the University of Las Palmas’ Institute of Oceanography and Global Change filmed the new rocky delta at a depth of 20 meters to create the movie (65 feet).

The researchers have made the film available to experts from the Special Plan for Protection against Volcanic Risk of the Canary Islands (Pevolca), who will use it to better our understanding of how lava deltas originate, according to the Spanish daily newspaper.

When lava reaches the ocean or another big body of water, it forms lava deltas. When lava comes into contact with water, the former cools, while the latter boils and produces steam.

If the lava flow continues, it will eventually result in the construction of a lava bench. The Hawai’ian islands are the most famous and striking example of land created this way.

In fact, the Big Island of Hawai’i is still growing as a result of this occurrence. The Kilauea Volcano spews lava into the Pacific Ocean, generating an unstable lava bench. When this stabilizes, it is added to the island as new land.

On September 19, the Cumbre Vieja volcano began erupting, with a fresh fissure forming on Friday, September 24.

Around 6,700 individuals have been evacuated since the eruptions began almost three weeks ago. The lava flow has destroyed more than 1,000 structures, as well as towns and farms.

Lava slammed into the Atlantic Ocean, traveling at an estimated speed of.