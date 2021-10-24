Filming the final Doctor Who episodes during the epidemic was’very unusual,’ according to Jodie Whittaker.

The actress, who has played the Time Lord since 2017, acknowledged the difficulties of traveling and being “tactile” with her co-stars.

She claimed, however, that as soon as she came on set, she felt at ease. “We started filming late due of Covid, so it was a risky start because none of us had filmed during the pandemic,” she explained. Knowing it would be my last, I knew it would be quite different because we couldn’t travel and couldn’t be as tactile as we had been.

“However, what was instantly encouraging was that as soon as you arrived on set, all of the heart and all of the love were still present, and it was still a lot of fun.”

Whittaker, the first female Doctor, announced in July that she will leave the BBC science fiction drama after the forthcoming series and three specials next year. Showrunner Chris Chibnall is also leaving the show, to be replaced by Russell T Davies, who was responsible for the show’s rebirth in 2005.

Bringing back fan favorites like the Sontarans and Weeping Angels for their final season together was a “delight,” he said.

“It’s always nice to tie back into the history of the play because the history is so rich and varied,” he continued. Bringing the Sontarans back was a story I’d always wanted to tell…” I didn’t feel like there had been a major Sontaran story in a long time. They’re a terrific creation by Robert Holmes, with a great blend of threat and humour, they’re highly identifiable, and they’re great personalities as well.

“They’re fantastic because they have a lot of range.” They’re deadly, violent, and hilarious, which is a terrific combination for Doctor Who.

“With the Weeping Angels, I really wanted Jodie to face them, and we’d been kicking around ideas for a story for her for a long time.

“They’re genuinely terrifying and Steven Moffatt’s creation, and they hadn’t appeared in a key Doctor Who episode in nine years, so they were.”

