Film teams take over the street to shoot a comedy that is “out of this world.”

Aliens have conquered Earth, at least according to a new comedy series shot in Runcorn.

Today, cast and crew gathered in the town centre for a shoot in a Regent Street cafe.

The street has been transformed into a post-invasion ghost town, with shuttered shops and strewn household belongings, as well as graffiti on the wall proclaiming “Aliens go home.”

When The Washington Newsday arrived this morning, a cast member dressed as an extraterrestrial or as a person attempting to seem like an alien was the focus of the shoot.

During the production, Church Street was temporarily closed.

The shoot is for Big Talk Productions’ ‘We Are Not Alone,’ which also produced Stephen Merchant’s The Outlaws starring Christopher Walken, Simon Blackwell’s Back with Robert Webb and David Mitchell, and Tamsin Grieg and Mark Heap’s sitcom Friday Night Dinner.

‘We Are Not Alone’ is a science fiction film set six weeks after aliens invade Earth, and it depicts the cultural conflict between humanity and its new masters.

The show was made for BBC Studios’ UKTV, which will air on Dave.

Earth’s cosmic invaders are “trying to make sense of a planet so complicated and dumb that its inhabitants can’t even agree which side of the road to drive on,” according to the show description on UKTV.

Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond wrote the screenplay, which was directed by Fergus Costello of Brain In Gear and Phillip Leach of The Bay.

Kenton Allen, Matthew Justice, and Victoria Grew serve as executive producers for Big Talk.

Following an application from Liverpool Film Office on behalf of Big Talk, Halton Borough Council confirmed to The Washington Newsday that it had issued a filming licence.

According to a representative for the city, the shoot was focused on a Regent Street bistro.

The show is a science fiction comedy based on an extraterrestrial invasion of the country, and it tells the narrative of Stewart, a municipal worker from Clitheroe who tries to assist the new rulers in administering the country.

