Film Crews Set to Close Glasgow Streets for Major Productions

Glasgow’s West End is gearing up for another round of Hollywood film shoots this spring, with roads set to close for several days to accommodate the camera crews. Starting on March 27, numerous streets will be shut off to traffic, as a series of filming restrictions take effect. The closures will last until March 29, with significant restrictions on vehicle movements beginning from 6 a.m. on March 28 through to March 29 at 11:59 p.m. Pedestrian access will also be limited during filming hours, particularly on March 29.

While the exact project remains undisclosed, this marks the return of the city’s thriving film industry, which saw blockbuster productions choose Glasgow as their backdrop in 2025. Recently, the city hosted a slew of big-name stars, including Tom Holland, who filmed scenes for the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day movie. The streets were transformed into a New York City setting, attracting hordes of fans eager to catch a glimpse of the actor in his Spider-Man costume.

Production Buzz in Glasgow

In addition to the Marvel star, the city also saw a high-profile production under the direction of J.J. Abrams, known for The Great Beyond. The movie, featuring Jenna Ortega, Emma Mackey, and Glen Powell, was filmed amid another round of street closures that turned central Glasgow into a temporary film set.

Though local authorities have not confirmed the specific production behind the upcoming street closures, the trend of Hollywood blockbusters opting for Glasgow as a shooting location continues. The road closures and filming will no doubt impact traffic, with only emergency vehicles and those granted special permission from the Glasgow City Council allowed access during filming.

Glasgow’s reputation as a filming hub is clearly growing, and fans can expect more opportunities to see their favorite stars filming in the city in the coming months. Updates and behind-the-scenes looks will be shared as the filming progresses.