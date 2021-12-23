Fill out our newspaper survey and tell us if Omicron has influenced your New Year’s resolutions.

As Omicron cases continue to climb across the country, experts have warned that individuals must’make sacrifices’ during the holiday season.

Professor Andrew Hayward, head of the UCL Institute of Epidemiology and Healthcare and a member of Nervtag, has indicated that the Omicron variation is milder than two new medical investigations show.

However, he warned the BBC’s Today programme that “mega celebrations” like those planned for New Year’s Eve would “give the virus a major further boost.”

“We’re not out of the woods yet,” he remarked.

According to the professor, people will have to make “some sacrifices.”

“We still need to be cautious about Christmas,” he continued, “and I believe that the best present you could give an elderly relative this year is the negative lateral flow before you leave.”

“We must continue to think about protecting the weak, as well as the NHS, which will necessitate some sacrifices.”

Prof Hayward also stated that if more covid limits were imposed in England, he did not believe it would result in “the sort of protracted periods of limitations that we were discussing previously.”

"I think we've got a short-term problem here," he continued. I believe that what people are doing in Wales, Ireland, Scotland, and other parts of Europe is an appropriate response to a short-term, major problem, and the difficulty is that the longer we wait, the more difficult it becomes and the less we can affect the size of that peak."