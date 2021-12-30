Fill out our newspaper poll to tell us about your New Year’s resolutions.

It’s almost time to bid 2021 farewell and welcome the new year.

Many individuals will be looking forward to the future after another year of uncertainty and coronavirus limitations.

January is an excellent time to try something new or make a change in an aspect of your life that you dislike.

In light of this, we’d like to know if you’ll be making any New Year’s resolutions this year, and if so, what they’ll be like.

We want to hear from you in 2022 if you want to start a new hobby, get healthier, consume less meat, or be more environmentally conscious.

If you don’t believe in New Year’s resolutions, you can also participate in our poll.

If the survey does not appear for you, please click here.