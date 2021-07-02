Figures show that incidences of the Delta type of Covid-19 have nearly quadrupled in the UK.

According to Public Health England, a total of 161,981 confirmed and probable Delta variant cases have been found in the UK, up 50,824 (or 46%) from the previous week.

There were 148,538 instances in England, 10,185 in Scotland, 1,749 in Wales, and 1,509 in Northern Ireland out of the 161,981 total.

The Delta variation, which was first discovered in India, continues to account for nearly all verified coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom.

Cases continue to grow across the UK, and it is critical that we remember to be cautious.

There were 42,323 confirmed and probable cases on June 9th. The most recent statistic, 161,981 as of June 30, is over four times that.

“Cases across the UK continue to rise, and it is extremely important that we do not forget to be careful,” said Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency.

“The greatest thing we can do to protect ourselves and the people we care about is to get the vaccine if we are eligible, get tested twice a week, and always remember to practice ‘hands, face, space, fresh air.’

“Although the number of instances is increasing, we are not witnessing a comparable increase in the number of patients admitted to hospitals.

“The statistics imply that this is a testimonial to the immunization program’s success thus far, and it clearly demonstrates the necessity of receiving both vaccine doses.”