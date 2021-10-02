Figures reveal that some people in Merseyside can expect to live significantly longer than others.

Merseyside’s life expectancy has dropped for the first time in 40 years.

According to the Office of National Statistics, life expectancy in the UK and around the world typically rises with time and dips are uncommon (ONS).

According to Oxford University research, the coronavirus pandemic is to blame for a drop in life expectancy in 2020, for the first time in 40 years and on a scale not seen since World War II.

Mum tells’selfish’ killer of her kid that he will never comprehend her anguish.

In the UK, men had a life expectancy of 79.0 years and women had a life expectancy of 82.9 years from 2018 to 2020.

It was seven weeks less for men and nearly no change for women from 2015 to 2017. (a slight increase of 0.5 weeks).

According to Pamela Cobb of the ONS’s Centre for Ageing and Demography, the coronavirus pandemic resulted in a higher number of fatalities than usual in 2020, resulting in virtually no change in life expectancy for women and a return to 2012-2014 levels for males.

“Life expectancy in the UK has increased over the last 40 years, albeit at a slower rate in the recent decade,” she said.

“Since the series began in the early 1980s, this is the first time we’ve witnessed a reduction when comparing non-overlapping time periods.

“These projections are based on the premise that present mortality rates, which are extraordinarily high, will persist for the duration of a person’s life.

“Once the coronavirus epidemic is over and the long-term effects on mortality are known, it is feasible that life expectancy may resume its upward trend.”

Merseyside’s life expectancy has also dropped, with the pandemic blamed for the drop.

In the years 2018 to 2020, the average life expectancy for men in the area was 77.2 years.

This went reduced from 77.5 years in 2015 to 2017 – a difference of 14.6 weeks.

Women’s life expectancy at birth fell by 12 weeks, from 81.2 years in 2015 to 2017 to 81 years in 2018 to 2020.

Men’s life expectancy in Sefton fell the most, at 78.0 years. “The summary has come to an end.”