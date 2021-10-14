Figures explain why new, more visually appealing crossings are required.

New Liverpool junctions have divided opinion, but statistics indicates why the trial is being actively watched in the city.

The new crossings, which are colorful and eye-catching, have been installed on Hanover Street and Prescot Road.

So-Mo, the firm that designed the crossings, provides a lot more information on how they’ll work and how they’ll hopefully prevent additional injuries and deaths.

With 99 per 100,000 persons, Liverpool had the highest rate of adult deaths or serious injuries from pedestrian collisions in the UK in 2019.

The new crossings are intended to use “nudges” to persuade people to make tiny behavioral changes in order to reduce those numbers.

“In case you were wondering..This is what a nudge crossing looks like,” the business wrote in a tweet regarding the Hanover Street crossing. @RoadlinesL and @smiling wolf did incredible work in bringing the thoughts to life. We’ll be experimenting with artificial intelligence to see whether we can persuade more people to utilize crossings in high-risk areas.” The “nudge crossing” is intended to function by utilizing bright graphics and larger-than-normal signage to encourage people to utilize the crossings instead of attempting to cross the road at other spots, which is a much more dangerous method of crossing.

So-Mo CEO Nicola Wass said the crossings were backed by three years of research and that they would be a vital experiment even if they did not operate as expected.

Representatives from So-Mo responded to comments on social media by saying that usage of the crossings would be analyzed and that the designs would be tweaked further to try to make roadways safer.