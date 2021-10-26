Fight to keep a ‘lifeline’ in the center of the community from being auctioned off.

Wavertree residents and councillors are banding together to prevent the sale of a ‘essential oasis’ in their town.

Garmolye Road Community Garden is a part privately owned community-use garden in Wavertree’s Dales region that has been developed and maintained by local residents for more than a decade.

The garden encompasses both numbers 27 and 29 on Garmolye Road; however, the portion of land that number 27 encompasses was scheduled for auction on November 16th last Friday.

A breath of fresh air – effective greenspace regeneration

There is no one who owns number 29, the land that runs parallel to Barrington Road.

While no planning permit has been requested and the auction is currently merely a land sale, community leaders in Wavertree are seeking to intervene and prevent the auction from taking place.

Residents and councillors are concerned that after the block of land is sold, the existing private owner of number 27 would not continue to enable the space to be used for community purposes.

Maggy Read, the leader of the Dales citizens group, is concerned that if the block of land is sold to another private owner, the existing limited green area will be halved in size.

“Garmoyle Road Community Garden is extremely important to us because it’s the only green area we have,” she told The Washington Newsday.

Ms. Read has lived in the neighborhood since 1981 and recalls the property where the garden now stands as a public space.

Residents gradually established the garden as a community use space with its own fence and trees, with former Liberal Democrat Cllr Jan Clein of the ward pushing to prevent it from being renovated in the mid-2000s.

“The garden sits in a tidy little triangle – the edge of Smithdown Road, the West Coast mainline, and the centre of Gainsborough Road,” Ms Read explained. This is the only green space we have because we all live in terraced houses.

“Because many individuals don’t have back gardens, we offer grow-your-own programs as well as other activities like storytelling groups.”

“The community makes extensive use of it. It’s a small space.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”