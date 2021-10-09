Fight time, entire undercard, live stream, and TV station for Liam Smith versus Anthony Fowler.

The ‘Battle of Liverpool’ is almost around the corner, with Liam Smith taking on Anthony Fowler this weekend.

On Saturday, the two are prepared to go to war, with bragging rights in the city on the line as former world champion Smith takes on the novice Fowler.

Before the mouth-watering bout this weekend, here’s everything you need to know…

When is it going to happen?

Smith will face Fowler at the M&S Bank Arena on Saturday, October 9.

When is it going to start?

The evening begins at 7 p.m. with the undercard. The main event’s ring walks are scheduled to begin about 10 p.m.

There will be 12 three-minute rounds in the super-welterweight fight.

What is the best way for me to see it?

Smith vs Fowler will be broadcast live on DAZN in the United Kingdom. Subscribers pay £7.99 per month for the service.

What’s on the horizon for the undercard?

Before the main event of Smith vs Fowler, there’s a jam-packed undercard to savor.

Ted Cheeseman’s return to action against unbeaten Troy Williamson, where he’ll be seeking to defend his British super-welterweight title, is one of the most intriguing bouts on the card.

Shannon Courtenay, who won the WBA bantamweight title after defeating Ebanie Bridges in April, defends her title against Jamie Mitchell.

Troy Williamson vs. Ted Cheeseman (British super-welterweight title)

Jamie Mitchell vs. Shannon Courtenay (WBA bantamweight title)

TBA vs. Pete McGrail (bantamweight)

JJ Metcalf vs. Kieron Conway (super-welterweight)

Rylan Charlton against Luke Willis (super-lightweight)

TBA vs. Natasha Jonas (lightweight)

Kamil Sokolowski vs Solomon Dacres (heavyweight)

Anaelle Angerville vs. Rhiannon Dixon (lightweight)

Santiago San Eusebio vs. Blane Hyland (super-flyweight)

What’s been said so far?

“I’ve never lost to a domestic fighter as a professional,” Smith says ahead of the fight. I’ll beat Anthony Fowler; I’ll never lose to a fighter from my own country. That’s a great little album to have.

“Since turning pro, I’ve had about 30 fights and have never lost against a British opponent.” If I win Fowler, I’m not going to face another domestic boxer unless it’s someone like [Chris] Eubank.

“I’m convinced that every day of the week and twice on Sunday, I’ll beat Anthony Fowler. If I give it my all, I’ll be able to beat Anthony Fowler.

“The way I see the fight going, it’ll start out competitive, then progress to experience and cuteness.””

