Fidget pops, simple dimples, slime, mochis, and octopuses are all must-haves for the 2021 advent calendar.

We’ve already seen a wide range of fidget toy advent calendars for 2021 – the best-selling Amazon one we gave to a 5- and 7-year-old to test received rave reviews – but these have recently been joined by other options with plenty to squeeze, pull, and fiddle with, including a Mochi-only calendar and a special slime calendar.

Slime fans will find a full calendar filled with 16 tubs of slime in various colors, as well as a variety of glitters, ornamental sands, and ornaments, to create their own personalised variations of the sticky, stretchy favorite all the way through December.

The mochi calendar, on the other hand, features 24 Kawaii-inspired animal squishies, including a panda, duck, cat, penguin, snail, elephant, and more.

Toys like fidget spinners, fidget pops, mochis, slime, and simple dimples were once used to help children with autism and ADHD, but they are now very popular. Tactile sensory fidget toys have become popular playground staples for children of all ages, as they help them release restless energy and stress while providing them something to focus on, increasing concentration and hand-eye co-ordination.

Children’s advent calendars are usually popular, and the Lego and Playmobil calendar selections generally dominate the market. Fidget toy advent calendars appear to be destined to be a 2021 favorite, with Amazon’s best-seller list overflowing with all things squishy and tactile so far this year.