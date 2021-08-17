Fiat Chrysler was fined $30 million for paying millions of dollars to union leaders in exchange for negotiating concessions.

According to the Associated Press, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) was fined $30 million on Tuesday for paying off union leaders in exchange for negotiating concessions.

FCA was also sentenced to three years of probation and an independent compliance monitor by US District Court Judge Paul Borman.

“This sentence must represent the seriousness of the offense, encourage respect for the law, and offer just-punishment for the offense in order to sufficiently prevent criminal conduct from other organizations or corporate officials considering similar criminality,” Borman stated.

Stellantis, a corporation formed by the combination of Fiat Chrysler and PSA Peugeot, owns Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

In March, the automaker pled guilty to conspiracy. Its conviction comes after a slew of guilty pleas by UAW leaders who received more than $3.5 million in cash and valuables over the course of an eight-year period from a jointly owned training center.

Al Iacobelli, the head of FCA labor relations, carried out the operation with the help of five UAW officials and a spouse, most notably General Holiefield, a union vice president. In 2014, he paid off a $262,000 mortgage with money from the training center.

Credit cards were exploited by union officials to go on shopping sprees.

In 2018, Iacobelli was sentenced to 5 1/2 years in jail, however due to his cooperation, his term was eventually reduced by 18 months. Holiefield died in 2015, and his widow later admitted to a tax offense.

Norwood Jewell, Holiefield’s replacement, was sentenced to 15 months in prison. In his plea agreement, he stated that he spent $60,000 on meals and golf using training center credit cards.

The government’s probe was made public in 2017, but it didn’t take long for agents to unearth more misconduct at the UAW. Contractors gave kickbacks for union business, and union dues were used to pay for golf, liquor, and vacation villas in California.

Eleven officials, including former presidents Gary Jones and Dennis Williams, have been found guilty.

Assistant US Attorney Erin Shaw told the court Tuesday that the training center was established in the 1980s to teach personnel and safeguard their health and safety.

"However, the training center's charitable mission was eventually usurped by a corrupt one," she explained. "Many of the unlawful funds were funneled through the training center."