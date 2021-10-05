Fianc, 36, was “robbed of life and all his unfulfilled potential” when he died.

Tributes have flooded in for a much-loved Wirral councillor who died at the age of 36, describing him as “passionate” and “committed.”

Andy Corkhill, 36, was a Liberal Democrat councillor in Oxton who had previously run for election to the Wirral West Parliament.

He was also chosen as the Liberal Democrats’ metro mayor candidate, but had to withdraw owing to illness.

Friends and colleagues characterized the councilman as a “rising star” who “wanted to make the world a better place.”

After a recurrence of a cancer he initially developed when he was 19 years old, he died surrounded by loved ones.

Andy’s condition deteriorated after surgery in February 2021, and he died yesterday, Monday, October 4, at the age of 36.

Paola, his fiancée, is survived by his mother Angie, brother Chris, and sister Sophie.

Andy, a die-hard Liverpool FC fan who had recently co-founded a pasta-making company with his fiancee, received an outpouring of grief on social media following his death.

Andy was elected Liberal Democrat councillor for Oxton in May 2019. Andy was born and reared in Oxton, attended St Saviours primary school and Wirral Grammar School for Boys before pursuing a degree at Sheffield and academic research at Durham.

Outside of politics, he had spent his whole life playing field hockey until a hip replacement forced him to retire early.

Colleagues from all sides of the political spectrum paid homage to the councilman, describing him as a man who “worked tirelessly to make our town a better place.”

“Desperately sad news that Councillor Andy Corkhill passed away peacefully at home,” fellow Oxton councillor Stuart Kelly said.

“Andy was a rising star of the party,” said Cllr Allan Brame. He had so much more to offer, and his commitment to the fight against climate change, in particular, will be greatly missed.

“First and foremost, we miss him as a friend, a young guy robbed of life and all of his unrealized potential.”

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the unfortunate death of Oxton councillor Andy Corkhill,” said Mick Whitley, MP for Birkenhead.

“He was a dedicated and enthusiastic public servant who worked tirelessly to improve our city. “These are my thoughts.” “The summary comes to an end.”