F&F Clothing’s transitional £25 utility jumpsuit is a hit with Tesco shoppers.

F&F Clothing, the in-house clothing brand of supermarket behemoth Tesco, is extremely popular among online customers, with over 493k Instagram followers.

F&F uses social media to keep followers up to know on new stock and product launches, with one recent Instagram post generating a lot of buzz.

As the summer months draw to a close, we’ll need to update our wardrobes, and several brands are exhibiting transitional trends.

“One piece wonder Utility jumpsuit, £25,” F&F Clothing captioned a shot of a £25 utility jumpsuit on Instagram.

The costume was well-received on the popular social networking platform, with over 660 likes.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“Nice transitional A/W piece here Would look amazing work with a knit over or under a teddy coat,” one consumer said.

Deborah exclaimed, “I love that.”

“It’s fantastic!” Emma exclaimed.

“That’s nice,” Binita remarked. It’s pressed extremely beautifully. Is it going to stay that way?”

Another shopper, Emma, added, “I really like this.”

Tesco no longer has an online apparel store, therefore customers must purchase F&F Clothing in person, while some goods are accessible on the Next website.

“We have listened to our customers and are presently reviewing the options for F&F to return online,” a Tesco representative told The Washington Newsday. In the meanwhile, select styles can be purchased on next.com.”