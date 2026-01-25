Fewer Than 50 XL Bully Convictions in Scotland Since 2024 Ban

Scotland’s 2024 ban on XL bullies has led to fewer than 50 convictions, despite the government’s promise of stronger enforcement against dangerous dogs. A recent investigation by the Sunday Mail revealed that the number of successful prosecutions remains surprisingly low since the new legislation came into force.

Limited Enforcement Amid Rising Concerns

The laws, which were introduced in February 2024, outlawed the breeding, selling, and transfer of XL bullies, and required current owners to obtain an exemption certificate to keep their pets legally. Despite this, only 13 people have been convicted for owning an XL bully without the required documentation. Another 25 individuals have been found guilty of having an XL bully that was dangerously out of control in public places. In addition, eight charges were filed for dogs not wearing muzzles, and two individuals were convicted of keeping the breed despite being disqualified from doing so.

The issue took on a darker turn earlier this year when Scott Samson’s body was discovered in his blood-soaked living room, alongside a dog he was looking after for a friend. Authorities have yet to determine whether Samson, 38, died of natural causes before the dog attacked or if the animal was directly responsible for his death. This tragic case has intensified calls for stricter enforcement of the ban, though it has raised difficult questions about the ability to regulate such dangerous breeds effectively.

Many XL bullies were moved to Scotland from England after the Scottish Government initially hesitated to follow the UK-wide ban. Following public outrage over several attacks involving the breed, then-First Minister Humza Yousaf reversed course and introduced the legislation. However, the current low conviction rate has sparked concern among animal rights activists and members of the public who fear the law is not being enforced strongly enough.