Fewer than 1% of LAUSD employees were fired for failing to comply with the vax mandate.

After failing to comply with a COVID-19 vaccine obligation, less than 1% of Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) employees were fired.

The school board voted on Tuesday to terminate 496 of the district’s 73,000 employees.

According to the Los Angeles Daily News, most of the workers had been on leave since mid-October, when LAUSD employees were meant to have received their first dose at the very least. By November 15, the second dose was due.

Employees without credentials, such as instructional assistants, cafeteria workers, custodians, and others, accounted for 418 of those sacked.

In a statement, interim Superintendent Megan Reilly stated, “Parting ways with individuals who choose not to be vaccinated is a tremendously tough, but necessary decision to guarantee the safety of those in our school communities.” “We wish everyone the best of luck in their future pursuits and strongly recommend that everyone be vaccinated.” According to the L.A. Daily News, a district official indicated Tuesday that individuals fired could be rehired if they get immunized.

According to the L.A. Daily News, roughly 600 additional LAUSD workers have declined to comply with the rule owing to probable medical or religious exemptions under consideration. In the following weeks, he anticipates additional terminations or settlements.

Meanwhile, according to the L.A. Daily News, approximately 34,000 kids have not been vaccinated as required for youngsters aged 12 and up. According to the Los Angeles Times, these pupils no longer have enough time to get properly vaccinated before the start of the second semester on January 10.

Ahead of a statewide regulation that will take effect after federal regulators completely authorize the vaccines by age group, several large districts in California have adopted their own policies requiring students to get the COVID-19 vaccination.

Governor Gavin Newsom introduced the policy in October, and it is not scheduled to take effect until July, though the exact date is still unknown.

San Diego Unified, Sacramento City Unified, Oakland, and West Contra Costa are among the districts with student immunization policies that are set to go into force in early 2022. The policies differ by district, with some districts enabling students to choose.