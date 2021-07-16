Fever-Tree and Smirnoff’s new Spritz Up drink is reviewed.

I was in Paris with one of my closest friends over the summer holiday, and everywhere we went, there were girls drinking a brilliant orange drink.

I couldn’t figure out what it was from menus, but I knew I’d have to taste the famed Aperol Spritz (which I didn’t particularly enjoy).

The traditional is a little too bitter for me, but it isn’t the only one on the market.

In partnership with Smirnoff, Fever-Tree has launched a new ‘Spritz Up’ cocktail.

It’s simple to create: simply fill a wine glass with ice, pour in your vodka (they recommend 50ml, but you may use less or more depending on your preference – just make sure you drink sensibly) and top with their Italian Blood Orange soda.

They also recommend adding a slice of orange, but I didn’t have any when I tried it, so it’s a little less glitzy.

Honestly? It was very beautiful, in my opinion. It was sweet but not too sweet, and it lacked the bitterness that I associate with Aperol.

The more ice you put in your glass, the colder it will stay and the more full it will appear – I found my ice tray difficult and gave up after three cubes.

However, I discovered that this was sufficient.

It has a fruity, delicate flavor with a hint of herbaceous botanicals you’d expect from a decent gin.

If orange isn’t your thing, there’s another color that might suit you better.

The Fever-Tree Mexican Lime Soda, a spin on the classic vodka, lime, and soda, is also available.

It’s a little bit more special because it’s made using Japanese Yuzu juice, and you can certainly taste the difference.

Fever-Tree and Smirnoff have you covered when it comes to light and refreshing summer cocktails.

On The Bottle Club, you can acquire both the Mexican Lime and the Italian Blood Orange in 500ml bottles for £1.99, as well as a 70cl bottle of Smirnoff No21 Vodka for £14.75.