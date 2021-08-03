Fetus weighing 400 grams was removed from the body of an 18-month-old baby girl.

An underdeveloped embryo weighing roughly 400 grams was successfully removed from the body of an 18-month-old newborn girl by doctors. The youngster suffered from a disease known as ‘Fetus in Fetu.’

The procedure was performed on July 22 in the Indian state of Gujarat, according to The Times Of India. The girl is doing well and has been released from the hospital.

The child’s parents brought her to the doctors after she began feeling abdominal pain, according to the doctors. “Her stomach was swollen, and the pair were concerned. The presence of the fetus was revealed through a CT scan, according to a top specialist from the medical team.

The couple sought advice from various daughters in Madhya Pradesh, but were unable to locate the appropriate treatment. The child’s father was quoted by India Today as saying, “As soon as we found out about the pediatrics department of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital on Twitter, we took her here.”

According to Live Science, fetus in fetu, which means “fetus within the fetus,” is a situation in which a developmentally defective fetus is discovered inside the body of its otherwise healthy twin.

When one of the twins in the uterus is defective and parasitic, it grows in the body of the other.

“Around 200 cases have been recorded in the literature around the world. It’s the third time this has happened to us,” stated the medical team’s leader.

The fetus was pressing against the child’s right kidney and renal veins in this case. The fetus may have squeezed other organs if it hadn’t been removed, according to the doctor. The fetus had a developing brain and spinal column.

The operation lasted three hours. “It presented a significant challenge because the bulk is located near key structures that necessitate precise dissection,” the doctor explained.

A deceased fetus was discovered inside a newborn baby’s body in Israel a few weeks ago, in a similar situation. When the baby was delivered, he had a large tummy, and an ultrasound revealed a partially grown fetus inside his body. The parasite was eradicated through surgery. The unidentified baby is claimed to be in good health and has been released from the hospital.