Fetty Wap, a rapper, has been arrested on federal drug charges.

According to reports, rapper Fetty Wap has been detained on narcotics charges.

The 30-year-old, whose true name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, was detained during the Rolling Loud music event in Queens, New York City, on Thursday.

According to NBC, a senior law enforcement official confirmed that the rapper had been arrested by the FBI on federal drug charges. There were no more details given.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, despite the fact that the indictment against him remains sealed.

Fetty Wap was previously charged with three counts of violence in 2019. According to NBC, he was charged with DUI two years ago after police claimed he was drag racing another automobile on a motorway in New York City.

The rapper is most known for his debut hit, “Trap Queen,” which reached No. 2 on Billboard’s Hot 100 in 2014.

This is a breaking story that will be updated as more information becomes available.