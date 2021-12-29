Festive Fugitives: An alleged EncroChat gang member has been linked to 471kg of cocaine.

The Washington Newsday’s annual Festive Fugitives campaign returns this Christmas, profiling some of Merseyside’s most sought criminals.

Today’s episode focuses on the search for Callum Hogg, who is wanted in connection with an investigation into the EncroChat communications network hack.

Merseyside Police are looking for Hogg on suspicion of conspiring to distribute Class A narcotics.

All of Merseyside’s potential new railway station locations

He was accused of being the purported top guy of a gang that transported £8 million in illicit narcotics in just two months, according to evidence presented before Liverpool Crown Court earlier this year.

The network, which was linked to the trafficking of 170 kilograms of cocaine, 11 kilograms of heroin, and 290 kilograms of cannabis, was required to keep thorough records on Microsoft Excel to stay on top of its business.

“This was not the stuff of tick lists on scraps of paper, this was the stuff of spreadsheets,” prosecutor Stephen McNally said.

The court heard that Hogg was the gang’s alleged ringleader and that he was suspected of being the mastermind behind the EncroChat gadget codenamed “SpeedyHerder.”

Detectives have been unable to examine Hogg, 30, of Roby, about the allegations, but they have demolished the larger network to which he is implicated.

Hogg stands 5ft 1in tall, is of medium build, and has brown hair, green eyes, and missing teeth.

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he is is asked to contact Merseyside Police by phoning 101 or sending a message to @MerPolCC on Twitter.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or submit an anonymous tip online.