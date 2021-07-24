Fernando Torres, Liverpool’s £1.5 million alternative, was denied the chance to become a great player.

The Anfield crowd was getting nervous with barely a minute or two left on the clock.

Liverpool had taken a 1-0 lead over Manchester United, but the job was definitely not done. The Reds were fighting to get out of the back as the visitors launched wave after wave of attack.

But hold on a second. The ball is directed towards United’s goal, and the striker is unstoppable. With the Kop begging for the ball to go into the net in front of them, our hero coolly obliges and rolls the ball past the goalkeeper, sending Anfield into rapture.

The game is ended at 2-0. The goalkeeper for the Reds was the first to reach out to the scorer to congratulate him, with the rest of the team not far following.

We can plan for this outcome in the 2029/30 season, according to history. While the above description conjures up images of Mohamed Salah’s title-winning goal for Liverpool in 2019/20, it also precisely captures what happened a decade earlier in 2009/10, when David N’gog settled a north-west derby.

Career highlights can take many shapes, but for N’gog, it happened when he was only 20 years old, and he declared his retirement less than 11 years later. Perhaps it was a matter of what could have been, but the Frenchman had an onerous task with Liverpool.

During his time on Merseyside, Fernando Torres was one of the best strikers in the world, and N’gog, who was signed as a teenager for for £1.5 million, was expected to fill in for him when the Spaniard was injured.

When Rafa Benitez wanted to protect his number nine from additional injuries, N’gog would often come off the bench to replace him. During the Premier League seasons of 2008/09 and 2009/10, the two forwards combined for only 23 minutes on the pitch.

When Roy Hodgson succeeded Benitez, though, his stone-age 4-4-2 formation required a pair of forwards, and they began to play together significantly more frequently.

In some ways, it was the most productive period of N’gog’s Liverpool career because he was constantly involved, but when Kenny Dalglish took over in January 2011, he only started two Europa League games. “The summary has come to an end.”