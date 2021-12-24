Fern Britton’s conflict with her famous husband and separation from All Star Musicals

All Star Musicals will bring Fern Britton back to our screens on Boxing Day.

The presenter will appear on ITV’s show alongside five other celebrities as they face the ultimate musical theatre masterclass.

Fern underwent instruction from West End choreographers and voice instructors in preparation for her appearance on John Barrowman’s show.

Sneak peeks from the episode show have been revealed. Fern has had a beautiful makeover, as she dazzles in a dazzling purple ensemble while doing a Mamma Mia performance.

Fern’s appearance on the show is the most recent chapter in her long television career, which began in 1980 at Plymouth’s Westward Television.

When she joined Breakfast Time, she soon rose to the top of the broadcasting world, becoming the BBC’s youngest ever national news presenter.

Fern went on to host GMTV for ITV in 1993 and was a frequent guest host on This Morning during the 1990s.

In 1999, the broadcaster was offered a full-time job on Friday’s version of the show, and three years later, she became the main hosts of ITV’s flagship daytime show.

A few months later, Phillip Schofield succeeded John Leslie as Fern’s co-host, and the two co-hosted the show until 2009, when she abruptly left it.

During their seven years at the helm, Fern and Phil appeared to be the best of friends, but things were far from perfect.

The hosts acknowledged to arguing during and after their time on the show, with Phil claiming that one particularly heated exchange was the final straw.

Fern’s acquaintances stated she felt “undervalued by ITV” and was “living in Phil’s shadow” when she left.

There were also rumours that she discovered she was paid £250,000 less per year than her co-host, and that Phil was paid three times Fern’s income when the two presented Mr and Mrs together.

It was reported that he was paid £45,000 an hour while Fern was paid £15,000, however Fern has categorically refuted that she left This Morning because of the pay.

“I never,” she told The Irish Daily Mail.

