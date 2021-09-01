Fenix Consulting Group’s CEO provides his best tips for succeeding in sales.

In order to succeed in today’s economy, entrepreneurs must be adaptable, have solid planning, and structural skills. Many people are frustrated since, in addition to opening the doors, profiting and surviving in this competitive market requires a variety of dynamic techniques.

According to data released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics in 2019, nearly 20% of new businesses fail within the first year, 45 percent within the first five years, and 65 percent within the first ten years of operation. According to the survey, only around a quarter of those who start a business prosper for at least fifteen years. This is proof that in order for a firm to thrive and succeed in this market, certain factors must be in place.

Setting clear goals for what you want to achieve, according to Sabastian Enges, is the key to success. He also believes that in order to succeed, you must uphold certain personal and commercial ideals. Sabastian believes that whatever you do, you must be so good and constant that clients would not be able to ignore your products or services.

Sabastian believes that building a strong personal brand will help you stand out in the sales arena. Investing in a unique brand will position you as a professional in your niche, and customers will connect and identify with you. Sabastian has spent the last two years focusing on growing his personal brand, which has allowed him to reach out to a broader clientele and help others improve their critical thinking, communication, and leadership abilities in order to achieve their life goals and improve their overall well-being.

Sabastian, as a mental conditioning coach, believes that everyone has the intrinsic ability to maximize their potential and become the person they were born to be. He’s on a mission to provide individuals with the tools and resources they need to rediscover themselves and start living a free life.

Sabastian has a long list of sales achievements under his belt, but he still wants more. Sabastian raised $8.5 million for start-ups at the age of 21, and by the time he was 25, he had already made his first million.