Fending off a bag thief, a brave girl sustains minor injuries.

Police have praised a teen’s bravery after he sustained minor injuries while fending off a bag thief in Widnes woods.

A would-be mugger approached his 16-year-old victim as she was sitting with a companion in the woods near Bowers Brook, close to Bell View on Derby Road, according to detectives.

The unidentified thief came and snatched her handbag, but the girl held on.

According to Cheshire Police, the thief shoved her and then fled the area with the bag, but when he saw her following him, he threw it back to the adolescent.

The girl’s bravery in defending her property has been praised by the police.

The thief was described as a Caucasian man in his late teens to early twenties, standing around 5ft 10ins tall, thin, and with broad shoulders and blond hair.

He was dressed in a hooded grey jacket.

Officers are hoping to hear from anyone who observed the incident.

“This incident left the victim with minor injuries as she heroically tried to protect her belongings,” Detective Constable Nicola Dolan said.

“However, the incident’s effects could have been much worse.

“We want to hear from anyone who was in the Bowers Brook area at the time of the event and saw something that didn’t appear to be quite right.

“The same goes for anyone who may have captured film of the criminal on CCTV, dashcam, or mobile phone.”

Anyone with information about the incident can call Cheshire Police on 101 and mention IML 1069434, or report it online at https://www.cheshire.police.uk/ro/report.