Female TikToker is assaulted by 400 men while she is filming a video.

During the country’s independence day celebrations last weekend, a female TikTok user in Pakistan was harassed by up to 400 individuals while trying to make a video with her pals.

According to local newspaper Dawn, the unnamed woman and her six companions were making a video outside the Minar-e-Pakistan national landmark in Lahore, Punjab, on Saturday when 300 to 400 individuals “attacked” them.

According to the first information report (FIR) filed against hundreds of unidentified people by Lahore police at the Lorry Adda police station on Tuesday, the group attempted to flee the gathering by unlocking the gate to the enclosure around the monument, which was opened by the park’s security guard.

“However, the gathering was massive, and people were scaling the fence and approaching us. The woman was reported in the FIR as adding, “People were pushing and tugging me to the point where they tore my clothes.”

“Several individuals attempted to assist me, but the throng was too large, and they continued to fling me in the air,” she explained.

According to the report, the unnamed individuals allegedly “violently” assaulted the group of friends, and the woman claimed that her ring and earrings were “forcibly taken” during the incident. She also stated that one of her companions had misplaced his phone, identity card, and the Rs 15,000 ($90) he had on him.

A swarm of males assaulted a woman near the national monument, according to video released on social media.

According to reports, the FIR was filed under Pakistan Penal Code sections 354 A (assault or use of criminal force against a woman and stripping her of her clothes), 382 (theft after preparation for causing death, hurt, or restraint in order to commit the theft), 147 (rioting), and 149 (unlawful assembly).

According to the report, in response to the event, Lahore DIG Operations Sajid Kiyani instructed the superintendent of police (SP) to take “prompt legal action” against the men involved.

In a statement, a police spokesman said, “The suspects should be traced with the use of the footage.”

Men who “violated women’s honor and harassed them” will face legal consequences, according to Kiyani.

Following the incident, social media users discussed the lack of protection for women in Pakistan.

“Every Pakistani should be ashamed of the mob assault on a young woman in #minarepakistan. It alludes to the rot that exists in our society. Those. Brief News from Washington Newsday.