Female sports reporters, according to Matt Walsh, want to “feminize” football.

Matt Walsh stated on Tuesday that female sports journalists were attempting to “feminize” football, which he described as a “primarily masculine space,” and that at least one of them was failing to “assimilate.”

Walsh made the comments on The Matt Walsh Show while addressing Lindsey Gough, the sports director for WOTC 11 in southeast Georgia. Gough had tweeted on September 5 about Georgia fans’ behavior following the team’s victory over Clemson.

Gough shared a video of football fans allegedly pestering her and even touching her without her permission as they went by her station.

On Tuesday, Walsh discussed Gough’s experience and used the chance to explain that he prefers male sports reporters.

“I must add, this circumstance just serves to highlight why, in my opinion, sports broadcasts, particularly football broadcasts, should be dominated by men,” Walsh stated.

“Lindsey, although being below average—even among female sports reporters—is far from the lone woman to enter this largely male space and attempt to feminize it.”

“She wants the football stadium to be calm and kind, courteous and respectful of personal space,” she says. She wishes for a more feminine atmosphere. She isn’t attempting to adapt herself into football fan culture; rather, she is hoping that they assimilate themselves to her,” he explained.

Walsh went on to claim that there was a “issue” with female sports reporters in general, and that it was a “problem” in society.

People are furious about what I said about female football analysts, but I didn’t argue for a formal ban, so I was actually being rather forgiving and generous. You’d think these people would be grateful for it. However, I am never given credit.

September 8, 2021 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog)

Walsh stated, “This is a problem in our culture.” “Sports are only one area where the problem is particularly strong and visible. Females enter places that have traditionally catered to and largely belong to men, and they strive to modify them, to emasculate them, and therefore destroy the primary reason for their being in the first place, with varying degrees of success.”

