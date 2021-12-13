Felicia Cox’s body is discovered after her brother-in-law admits to her location before to her execution.

After her brother-in-law David Neal Cox claimed responsibility for her 2007 murder soon before his execution for other crimes, Mississippi police uncovered the remains of a woman thought to be Felicia Cox.

David Cox, who murdered his wife, Kim Kirk Cox, and sexually assaulted his stepdaughter in front of her dying mother in May 2010, was the first person killed in Mississippi in nine years on November 17.

According to district attorney John Weddle, David Cox offered directions on where to discover his sister-in-body law’s soon before his execution, relinquishing his attorney-client privilege after death.

Felicia Cox’s body was discovered on land in Pontotoc County that had previously belonged to her family. The bones of Felicia Cox will be tested for DNA at a state crime lab, according to Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford.

The most likely suspect in Felicia Cox’s disappearance was long regarded to be David Cox. She was last seen seeing Kim Kirk Cox in July 2007. Felicia Cox’s daughter, Amber Miskelly, told a local television station that she believes David Cox was the last person to see her mother alive.

David Cox said he “felt deep sorrow and wanted to bring closure” to Felicia Cox’s family, motivating him to reveal the location, according to a news release from the Office of Capital Post-Conviction Counsel.

Giving her mother a dignified burial and a location to visit her, Miskelly told the Mississippi Clarion-Ledger, “means everything” to her.

For the May 2010 shooting death, David Cox pleaded guilty to capital murder in 2012. In addition, he admitted to a number of other crimes, including sexual assault.

Before the California Supreme Court announced his execution date, Cox had discontinued his appeals and filed court papers declaring himself “worthy of death.”

Questions remained regarding whether David Cox was responsible for Felicia Cox, his brother’s wife, who vanished in 2007 and was last seen in a neighboring county.

The information David Cox provided before his execution was handed to Weddle’s office two days later, according to the district attorney, who added that David Cox has long been a suspect in the disappearance of his sister-in-law.

“As we ponder on the finding of what appears to be Felicia Cox’s remains today in Pontotoc County, our office owes a debt to many,” says the statement. This is a condensed version of the information.