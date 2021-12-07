Feds say a man sold over 600 fake COVID vaccine cards online for $75 each.

Authorities say a Maryland man was caught for distributing over 600 bogus COVID-19 immunization cards after advertising them on social media.

According to the Department of Justice, Amar Salim Shabazz, 23, of Owings Mills, acquired hundreds of fraudulent immunization cards from a foreign internet marketplace in June and had them illegally sent into the United States. Shabazz then offered them for sale on his social media platforms and had them delivered by the United Parcel Service.

In a criminal complaint released on Dec. 3, Shabazz, who sold fraudulent immunization cards for $60 to $75, was charged with mail fraud and obstruction of justice.

Shabazz had searched the internet for a “fake covid vaccination record card” in June, according to investigators. He placed an order for fraudulent COVID-19 immunization cards from a Chinese online marketplace within a few days.

“Shabazz released a video showing many counterfeit vaccination cards on two of his social media sites on July 10, 2021, after the cargo was delivered, with the description ‘Covid19 vaccine card who want one.’ WFLA quoted the Department of Justice as saying, “$75 a pop.”

Shabazz then posted photographs of news items about vaccine mandates in Washington, D.C., and New York City to his Facebook page, along with an advertisement for his bogus immunization cards. “Who needs a vaccination card to get around the nonsense they’re doing with our ‘liberty?'” Shabazz captioned the photographs, “DM NOW FOR PRICE.”

According to the News Observer, many of the cards had “COVID” misspelled on them, according to court filings.

In August, Shabazz purportedly advertised that he was sold out. Shabazz told a pal that he had bought 500 additional cards and “produced 300 today” in a message. During the conversation, he added, “I’m going to be rich.”

Meanwhile, U.S. Customs agents confiscated his latest package at the border, replacing it with a box of disposable face masks before delivering it to Shabazz’s mother’s house, where he stayed. However, by the end of August and September, Shabazz had placed new orders and sold them to persons in New Jersey, North Carolina, and Illinois, according to prosecutors.

When Shabazz planned the fraudulent scam, he was on probation for child pornography crimes. Officers discovered dozens of false COVID immunization cards and handwritten notes labeled “Things I’m doing when I get out (updated)” during a check of his cellar. Shabazz will be sentenced to prison if he is found guilty in the matter of the false immunization card. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.