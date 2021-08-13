Feds say a man sent Maxine Waters a racist death threat signed as the KKK.

After allegedly sending a murder threat to Representative Maxine Waters in 2019 and signing it from the “KKK,” a California man has been charged with mailing threatening communications.

On Wednesday, Michael Anthony Gallagher, a 71-year-old man, was charged with a federal felony in San Francisco that may result in a 10-year jail sentence. He entered a not guilty plea.

On January 8, 2019, Gallagher allegedly mailed Waters, a Democrat who represents California’s 43rd congressional district, a postcard that appeared to threaten her life.

The postcard was signed “KKK,” most likely a reference to the racist organization the Ku Klux Klan, and contained a racial slur directed at members of the Latino community.

“The Stanislaus County Sheriff thinks you and your ******* are ****,” the note stated.

“We’re going to put a bullet through your head. It said, “-+KKK.”

Last January, a criminal complaint was filed against Gallagher, but it was sealed. On Wednesday, the contents of the postcard were exposed in court records.

Gallagher was first arrested in March of last year and then released.

Waters has received many death threats in recent years, and was one of several high-profile Democrats targeted by Florida man Cesar Seyoc with pipe bombs in 2018. He was sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty to mailing 16 improvised explosive devices to 13 targets.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, CNN, and actor Robert De Niro were among the other targets of the pipe bombs.

The representative has spoken out about previous threats she has received. She blamed former President Donald Trump’s remarks for an uptick in threats directed at her.

“I get death threats all the time,” Waters told MSNBC’s Ali Velshi in October of this year.

At the time, Trump was publicly denouncing an unnamed whistleblower whose report launched the first impeachment investigation into then-President Barack Obama’s phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“A lot of people have been found guilty of threatening to kill me. And when he does that, he’s dogwhistling to white supremacists, the KKK, and dangerous people,” she explained.

Following frightening phone messages from, Waters’ office published a statement in March this year about death threats made against her. This is a condensed version of the information.