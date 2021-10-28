Feds say a Capitol rioter lied about needing surgery in jail after being charged with contempt.

According to the Department of Justice, a man facing charges in connection with the January 6 Capitol disturbance made fraudulent allegations regarding an injury to his pinky finger, resulting in jail authorities being held in contempt of court (DOJ).

Prosecutors said Christopher Worrell, a member of the right-wing extremist group Proud Boys, rejected a doctor’s diagnosis and fraudulently claimed he needed a surgery to cure what was actually a cosmetic issue in a court file on Wednesday. Worrell is being held in federal jail on several felony charges for allegedly assaulting officers with pepper spray during the Capitol’s violent storming. He has entered a not guilty plea.

Worrell broke his finger when he fell in his detention cell in May. He told the court in August that jail officials had delayed his care, and as a result, he needed surgery. Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth convicted two Washington, D.C., Department of Corrections officials in contempt for a “inexcusable” delay in treatment.

The government put doubt on the authenticity of the stated delay in a court filing on Wednesday, citing the diagnosis of Dr. Robert Wilson, the physician who evaluated Worrell and determined that his injury had healed. Wilson “confirmed that Mr. Worrell just created what he said in August,” according to the DOJ. “Dr. Wilson notes in one set of handwritten notes from that October 14, 2021 visit that he had a ‘[l]ong, heated debate’ with Mr. Worrell; that’surgical indications are weak,’ but that Mr. Worrell was ‘insistent’ on surgery and was ‘UNWAVERING,'” according to the petition.

“On October 14—the day after this Court’s hearing—Mr. Worrell told his providers he had ‘no significant pain’ other than ‘intermittent difficulty with creating a fist,’ but was ‘adamant that he needed surgery’ because he wasn’t ‘pleased that his bone isn’t straight,'” the document reads.

Worrell allegedly changed his mind after surgery was arranged “on a rush basis” after jail authorities were held in contempt over the delay, telling a doctor that he wanted “a second opinion before proceeding with surgery.”

The paper also states that Worrell has been diagnosed with cancer, but that allegations made by Worrell claimed that jail staff refuted the diagnosis. This is a condensed version of the information.