Feds indict former coach who tricked women into sending him nude photos on 15 counts.

A former collegiate track and field coach has been charged with numerous offenses.

According to the Associated Press, Steve Waithe has been charged with 12 counts of wire fraud for allegedly blackmailing more than 49 women using phony social media profiles. Six of the women were members of the Northeastern track team, whom he had met while coaching there. Waithe is also charged with one crime of conspiracy to commit computer fraud, one count of aiding and abetting computer fraud, and one count of cyberstalking.

Waithe is accused of creating phony social media accounts and contacting women by claiming to have images that could be considered indecent or compromising. Prosecutors said he would demand that his victims provide him nude or semi-nude photographs if they wanted the photos taken down from the internet.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, Waithe reportedly allegedly invented two female personas to collect comparable images and would send emails pretending to be his aliases demanding information on a sham athletic research.

Waithe is also charged with cyberstalking a woman and hacking into her personal Snapchat account with a co-defendant. The duo is said to have pretended to be members of the Snapchat Support Team in order to obtain personal information. Waithe’s co-identity conspirator’s is unknown.

His arrest and release were earlier reported by Washington Newsday. During the investigation, the police department at Northeastern University cooperated with the authorities and presented evidence of alleged inappropriate activity during his tenure.

“The Northeastern University Police Department also notified federal authorities and provided full cooperation throughout the federal investigation. We appreciate the FBI’s and the US Attorney’s offices’ thoroughness, as well as the actions taken today “In April, a spokeswoman told The Washington Newsday.

According to the Associated Press, Waithe faces up to 20 years in jail for each offense, as well as three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. On December 9, he is scheduled to appear in federal court.

Waithe was detained in April and released on a conditional basis in May. Waithe’s federal public defender declined to respond via email.

Waithe has coached at schools such as Penn State University, Illinois Institute of Technology, and the University of Tennessee. This is a condensed version of the information.